Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.72.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,932.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,762.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,624.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

