Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.74

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and traded as high as $27.83. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 338 shares traded.

APELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alps Alpine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -347.88 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alps Alpine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APELY)

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

