Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

