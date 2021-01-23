Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,179.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3,174.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,661.64.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

