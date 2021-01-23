Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,993,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,925,000 after purchasing an additional 470,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amcor by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,628 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,617,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amcor by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

