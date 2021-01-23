Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AEE opened at $72.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.93. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,444,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160,224 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 23.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 70,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

