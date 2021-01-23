American River Bankshares (AMRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, analysts expect American River Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMRB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 2,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $79.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

