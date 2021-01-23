American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Receives “Overweight” Rating from US Capital Advisors

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at US Capital Advisors in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK opened at $160.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average is $149.17. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 41.7% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 355,977 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 31,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.