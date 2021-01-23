AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.88. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $10.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

NYSE ABC traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $107.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.23. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after acquiring an additional 794,449 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 256,770 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,659,000 after acquiring an additional 181,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 710,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,865,000 after acquiring an additional 147,468 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

