AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 148.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 92,958.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $1,180,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.23. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

