Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,225 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $253.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.23 and a 200-day moving average of $238.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

