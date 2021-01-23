Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lowered by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,476 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 54,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

