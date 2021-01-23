Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $126.26

Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $126.26 and traded as high as $134.45. Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) shares last traded at $131.50, with a volume of 109,811 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.26. The firm has a market cap of £100.00 million and a PE ratio of 65.75.

Get Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Erika Schraner purchased 16,772 shares of Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £20,126.40 ($26,295.27).

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.