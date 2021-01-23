AMO Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.35 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and $799,733.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.98 or 0.00641709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.30 or 0.04323534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017699 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,435,450,915 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

AMO Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

