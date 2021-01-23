Amon (AMN) Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Amon token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Amon has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Amon has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $9,560.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00074300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.00617759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.34 or 0.04387571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

AMN is a token. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,344,960 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amon Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

