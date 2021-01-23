Amon (AMN) Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Amon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Amon has a market cap of $2.72 million and $10,264.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00077631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $224.10 or 0.00701877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.94 or 0.04390777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018273 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (AMN) is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,344,960 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

