AmonD Price Down 42.9% Over Last 7 Days (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. AmonD has a market capitalization of $860,726.01 and approximately $30,228.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AmonD has traded down 42.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00057357 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00126613 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00076251 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00277927 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00070827 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00040147 BTC.
About AmonD
According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “
Buying and Selling AmonD
AmonD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.