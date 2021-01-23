Amoveo Trading Up 19.7% This Week (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.39 or 0.00082559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amoveo has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $99.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amoveo has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

