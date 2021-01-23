Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,572,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,520,000 after buying an additional 969,015 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,710,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,594,000 after buying an additional 505,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,249,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Shares of APH opened at $132.24 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $137.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

