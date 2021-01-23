Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading 11.1% Higher This Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00003083 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth has a market cap of $193.85 million and $24.33 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00074960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.00630469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00045292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.25 or 0.04314833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017742 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 336,295,881 coins and its circulating supply is 197,400,544 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

