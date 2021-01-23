Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Analog Devices worth $80,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 517,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $155.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.33. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.46.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

