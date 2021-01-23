Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Analog Devices worth $80,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 517,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.
ADI stock opened at $155.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.33. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.46.
In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
