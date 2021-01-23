Analysts Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.28. Akamai Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,439 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,291 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,731. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

