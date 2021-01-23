Analysts Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Chico’s FAS reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 966.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.73 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 26.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 569.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 652,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,332,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 245,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 136.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 662,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,339. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $261.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

