Analysts Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. DTE Energy posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.06.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.91. 964,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 118.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

