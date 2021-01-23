Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.89 Million

Brokerages predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post $25.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.09 million and the highest is $30.82 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $52.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $97.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.35 million to $117.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $88.14 million, with estimates ranging from $54.96 million to $111.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.63 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

