Analysts Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. EPR Properties posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Truist lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James began coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE EPR traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. 1,142,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,196. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $73.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in EPR Properties by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

