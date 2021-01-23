Analysts Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Announce $1.83 EPS

Equities analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post earnings per share of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Equifax posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $7.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.91.

NYSE:EFX opened at $178.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $196.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,849,000 after buying an additional 688,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 28.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,316,000 after acquiring an additional 460,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equifax by 49.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,472,000 after acquiring an additional 346,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Equifax by 50.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,976,000 after acquiring an additional 208,640 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 13.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,789,000 after acquiring an additional 174,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

