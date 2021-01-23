Analysts Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Post $0.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.62. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of EQR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,942,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,808 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,801,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Equity Residential by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,032,000 after purchasing an additional 579,792 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Equity Residential by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 921,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,307,000 after purchasing an additional 484,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,921,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

