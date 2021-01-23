Analysts Anticipate GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to announce $148.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.00 million. GW Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $109.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $522.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $514.08 million to $533.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $715.77 million, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $768.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GW Pharmaceuticals.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWPH. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $2,604,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,511,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,735,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,742,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,362,066 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 130,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $141.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.38 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

