Analysts Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Earnings of -$2.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.22). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($8.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.67) to ($8.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.28. 2,667,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

