Analysts Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Oracle posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,588 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.36. 9,897,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,498,844. The firm has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

