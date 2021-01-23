Analysts Anticipate Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Will Post Earnings of $4.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) will report earnings per share of $4.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Watford’s earnings. Watford reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 626.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Watford will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Watford.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $239.33 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on WTRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Watford currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watford by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 303,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Watford during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTRE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 67,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Watford has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

