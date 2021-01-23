Analysts Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.49 Million

Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post $142.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.52 million and the lowest is $135.77 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $71.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $471.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $480.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $779.54 million, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

ALNY opened at $172.38 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $175.41. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.95.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,174,905.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

