Analysts Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Eaton reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Eaton by 731.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,478. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.