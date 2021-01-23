Analysts Expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Envestnet reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $456,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,797.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Advent International Corp MA raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,793,000 after acquiring an additional 677,399 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,115,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,100,000 after acquiring an additional 280,021 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,876,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 64,579 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 731,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares during the period.

Shares of ENV stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,430. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.92 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

