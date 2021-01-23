Analysts Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to announce sales of $13.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.54 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $12.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $51.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.45 million to $53.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $53.07 million, with estimates ranging from $52.97 million to $53.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 434,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $302.47 million, a PE ratio of -155.33 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

