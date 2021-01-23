Analysts Expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $517.90 Million

Brokerages expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to report $517.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $509.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $525.90 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $566.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. FMR LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

