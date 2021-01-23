Analysts Expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will report $16.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.30 million and the lowest is $16.50 million. The ExOne reported sales of $17.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year sales of $58.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.40 million to $59.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $66.85 million, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $69.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

NASDAQ:XONE opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $432.67 million, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other The ExOne news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of The ExOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,062,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after buying an additional 835,326 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,046,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

