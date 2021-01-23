Analysts Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.19. United Parcel Service reported earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $8.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock opened at $158.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day moving average is $158.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

