Analysts Expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Oil & Gas.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 45.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of VIST opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $235.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $86,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 77.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.