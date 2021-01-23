Analysts Expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to Post $0.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.84. W. R. Grace & Co. posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRA shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CL King lifted their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 56.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,689,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the third quarter valued at $2,230,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 91.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $61.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 290.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $70.63.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

