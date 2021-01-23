Analyzing Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) & Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Fifth Third Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 22.74% 7.78% 1.00% Fifth Third Bancorp 17.50% 7.52% 0.80%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Central Valley Community Bancorp and Fifth Third Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fifth Third Bancorp 1 6 12 0 2.58

Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.54%. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus price target of $28.69, indicating a potential downside of 7.15%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than Fifth Third Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Fifth Third Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp $79.64 million 2.52 $21.44 million $1.59 10.09 Fifth Third Bancorp $9.79 billion 2.25 $2.51 billion $2.77 11.16

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth Third Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats Central Valley Community Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 21 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Folsom, Fresno, Gold River, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company's Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; wealth planning, investment management, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients. As of April 14, 2020, the company operated 1,149 banking centers and 2,481 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp has a strategic relationship with Trust & Will to provide savings on Will and Trust-based estate plans. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

