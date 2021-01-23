Anchor Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Anchor coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.33 million and $14,489.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00077606 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.69 or 0.00654252 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006111 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00046687 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.95 or 0.04350438 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015181 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017846 BTC.
Anchor Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “
Anchor Coin Trading
Anchor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.