ankrETH Market Cap Hits $30.61 Million (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, ankrETH has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One ankrETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,043.69 or 0.03267780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ankrETH has a total market cap of $30.61 million and approximately $93,252.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00074300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.00617759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.34 or 0.04387571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017638 BTC.

ankrETH Token Profile

ankrETH (aEth) is a token. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 tokens. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

Buying and Selling ankrETH

ankrETH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.