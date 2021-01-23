Anoncoin Market Cap Hits $53,751.80 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a market cap of $53,751.80 and approximately $69.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

