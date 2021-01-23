Apex Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:APXTU) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:APXTU) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.93. 934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:APXTU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

