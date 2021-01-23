apM Coin (APM) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One apM Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $603,554.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, apM Coin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00073381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.20 or 0.00717587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00049775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.39 or 0.04452529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017783 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

