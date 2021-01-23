Apollon Limassol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $688,668.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $688,668.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol token can currently be purchased for $5.63 or 0.00017421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00115321 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Token Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

Apollon Limassol Token Trading

Apollon Limassol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

