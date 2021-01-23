AppCoins (APPC) Price Reaches $0.0397 on Major Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and $543,167.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00076289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.40 or 0.00628815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.89 or 0.04317343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017820 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,599,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,599,558 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

