AppCoins Market Capitalization Achieves $9.38 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $9.38 million and $1.78 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00074541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.66 or 0.00705694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.12 or 0.04440113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018004 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,595,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,595,114 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

